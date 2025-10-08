Backend Softverski Inženjer naknada in Moscow Metro Area u Yandex kreće se od RUB 1.92M year za G14 do RUB 8.38M year za G18. Medijan year paketa naknade in Moscow Metro Area ukupno iznosi RUB 3.62M. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Yandex. Zadnje ažuriranje: 10/8/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 1.92M
RUB 1.84M
RUB 27.3K
RUB 57.1K
G15
RUB 2.76M
RUB 2.54M
RUB 90.6K
RUB 129K
G16
RUB 4.45M
RUB 3.91M
RUB 127K
RUB 411K
G17
RUB 6.12M
RUB 5.07M
RUB 222K
RUB 832K
Tvrtka
Naziv razine
Godine iskustva
Ukupna naknada
|Nema pronađenih plaća
25%
GOD 1
25%
GOD 2
25%
GOD 3
25%
GOD 4
U Yandex, RSUs podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:
25% stječe se u 1st-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)
25% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)
25% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)
25% stječe se u 4th-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.