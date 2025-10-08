Backend Softverski Inženjer naknada in Greater Minsk u Yandex kreće se od BYN 43.4K year za G14 do BYN 209K year za G17. Medijan year paketa naknade in Greater Minsk ukupno iznosi BYN 94K. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Yandex. Zadnje ažuriranje: 10/8/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije ()
Bonus
G14
BYN 43.4K
BYN 42.1K
BYN 16.7
BYN 1.3K
G15
BYN 103K
BYN 95.7K
BYN 684.1
BYN 6.2K
G16
BYN 151K
BYN 129K
BYN 173.5
BYN 21.7K
G17
BYN 209K
BYN 169K
BYN 0
BYN 40.7K
25%
GOD 1
25%
GOD 2
25%
GOD 3
25%
GOD 4
U Yandex, RSUs podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:
25% stječe se u 1st-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)
25% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)
25% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)
25% stječe se u 4th-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.