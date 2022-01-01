Imenik tvrtki
Willis Towers Watson
Willis Towers Watson Plaće

Plaće u Willis Towers Watson kreću se od $19,281 ukupne godišnje naknade za Cybersecurity Analyst na donjoj strani do $227,515 za Arhitekt Rješenja na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Willis Towers Watson. Zadnje ažuriranje: 10/10/2025

$160K

Aktuar
Median $123K
Poslovni Analitičar
Median $65K
Menadžment Konzultant
Median $90K

Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $107K
Poslovni Razvoj
$46.5K
Korisnička Podrška
$69.7K
Znanstvenik Podataka
$41.7K
Menadžer Projekta
$79K
Prodaja
$63.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$19.3K
Softverski Inženjer
$54.1K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
Median $120K
Arhitekt Rješenja
$228K
Ukupne Nagrade
$81.3K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Willis Towers Watson je Arhitekt Rješenja at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $227,515. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Willis Towers Watson je $74,339.

Ostali resursi