Preuzmi aplikaciju
Promijeni
Prijava
Registracija
Svi podaci
Po lokaciji
Po tvrtki
Po poziciji
Kalkulator plaće
Grafički prikazi
Verificirane plaće
Pripravništva
Podrška za pregovaranje
Usporedba benefita
Tko zapošljava
Izvještaj o plaćama 2024.
Najbolje plaćene tvrtke
Integriraj
Blog
Tisak
Google
Softverski inženjer
Voditelj proizvoda
Područje Njujorka
Znanstvenik podataka
Istraži prema različitim pozicijama
Levels FYI Logo
Plaće
📂 Svi podaci
🌎 Po lokaciji
🏢 Po tvrtki
🖋 Po poziciji
🏭️ Po industriji
📍 Karta plaća
📈 Grafički prikazi
🔥 Percentili u stvarnom vremenu
🎓 Pripravništva
❣️ Usporedba benefita
🎬 Izvještaj o plaćama 2024.
🏆 Najbolje plaćene tvrtke
💸 Izračunaj troškove sastanka
#️⃣ Kalkulator plaće
Doprinesi
Dodaj plaću
Dodaj benefite tvrtke
Dodaj mapiranje razina
Poslovi
Usluge
Usluge za kandidate
💵 Coaching pregovaranja
📄 Pregled životopisa
🎁 Pokloni pregled životopisa
Za poslodavce
Interaktivne ponude
Percentili u stvarnom vremenu 🔥
Benchmarking naknada
Levels.fyi API
Za akademska istraživanja
Dataset naknada
Zajednica
Preuzmi aplikaciju
← Imenik tvrtki
Willis Towers Watson
Radite ovdje?
Preuzmi svoju tvrtku
Pregled
Plaće
Beneficije
Poslovi
Novo
Chat
Willis Towers Watson Beneficije
Dodaj beneficije
Usporedba
Osiguranje, zdravstvo i wellness
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
Custom Work Station
Disability Insurance
Dental Insurance
Employee Assistance Program
Health Savings Account (HSA)
Health Insurance
Life Insurance
On-Site Mother's Room
Maternity Leave
12 weeks
Paternity Leave
12 weeks
Sabbatical
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Pet Insurance
Sick Time
Vision Insurance
Dom
Adoption Assistance
Business Travel Insurance
Fertility Assistance
Company Phones
Relocation Bonus
Remote Work
Financije i mirovina
401k
Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
Pogodnosti i popusti
Learning and Development
Employee Discount
Tuition Reimbursement
Ostalo
Donation Match
Volunteer Time Off
Prikaži podatke kao tablicu
Willis Towers Watson Pogodnosti i beneficije
Beneficija
Opis
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
Offered by employer
Custom Work Station
Offered by employer
Disability Insurance
Offered by employer
Dental Insurance
Offered by employer
Employee Assistance Program
Offered by employer
Health Savings Account (HSA)
Offered by employer
Health Insurance
Offered by employer
Life Insurance
Offered by employer
On-Site Mother's Room
Offered by employer
Maternity Leave
12 weeks
Paternity Leave
12 weeks
Sabbatical
Offered by employer
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Offered by employer
Pet Insurance
Offered by employer
Sick Time
Offered by employer
Vision Insurance
Offered by employer
Adoption Assistance
Offered by employer
Business Travel Insurance
Offered by employer
Fertility Assistance
Offered by employer
Company Phones
Offered by employer
Relocation Bonus
Offered by employer
Remote Work
Offered by employer
401k
Offered by employer
Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
Offered by employer
Learning and Development
Offered by employer
Employee Discount
Offered by employer
Tuition Reimbursement
Offered by employer
Donation Match
Offered by employer
Volunteer Time Off
Offered by employer
Istaknuti poslovi
Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Willis Towers Watson
Povezane tvrtke
EQ
Aon
BlackRock
Jack Henry & Associates
Broadridge
Pogledaj sve tvrtke ➜
Ostali resursi
Godišnji izvještaj o plaćama
Izračunaj ukupnu naknadu