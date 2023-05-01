Imenik tvrtki
Walker & Dunlop Plaće

Plaće u Walker & Dunlop kreću se od $70,350 ukupne godišnje naknade za Softverski Inženjer na donjoj strani do $310,440 za Menadžer Znanosti Podataka na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Walker & Dunlop. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/23/2025

Menadžer Znanosti Podataka
$310K
Financijski Analitičar
$219K
Softverski Inženjer
$70.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$173K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Walker & Dunlop je Menadžer Znanosti Podataka at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $310,440. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Walker & Dunlop je $196,180.

