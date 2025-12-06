Imenik tvrtki
  • Plaće
  • Znanstvenik Podataka

  • Sve Znanstvenik Podataka plaće

Vizient Znanstvenik Podataka Plaće

Medijan Znanstvenik Podataka paketa naknade in United States u Vizient ukupno iznosi $138K year. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Vizient. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025

Medijan paketa
company icon
Vizient
Data Scientist
Chicago, IL
Ukupno godišnje
$138K
Razina
L1
Osnovna plaća
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$18K
Godine u tvrtki
1 Godina
Godine iskustva
5 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Vizient?
Najnoviji podnesci plata
Tvrtka

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv razine

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U tvrtki

Ukupna naknada

Osnovna | Dionice (god) | Bonus
Zdravstvena informatika

ČPP

Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Znanstvenik Podataka u Vizient in United States ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od $192,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Vizient za ulogu Znanstvenik Podataka in United States je $138,000.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/vizient/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.