    Visionular is a video encoding and image processing technology software company that uses AI and ML to build solutions for video apps and streaming services. They have a team of experts from well-established video innovators and provide solutions for deployment in data centers, public clouds, and end-user devices. They offer on-premise software and SDKs, and SaaS APIs for high volume cloud transcoding services. They have more than 60 international customers and provide world-leading video solutions and services in the field of video encoding, transcoding, processing, analysis, and enhancement.

    visionular.com
    Web stranica
    2018
    Godina osnivanja
    126
    Broj zaposlenika
    $10M-$50M
    Procijenjeni prihod
    Sjedište

