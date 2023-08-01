Direktorij Tvrtki
Vectara Plaće

Raspon plaća Vectara je od $120,600 u godišnjoj ukupnoj kompenzaciji za Prodaja na donjem kraju do $180,900 za Znanstvenik podataka na gornjem kraju. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika tvrtke Vectara. Zadnje ažurirano: 8/24/2025

$160K

Softverski inženjer
Median $159K
Znanstvenik podataka
$181K
Prodaja
$121K

Nedostaje li vaš naslov?

Pretražite sve plaće na našoj stranici kompenzacija ili dodajte svoju plaću za pomoć u otključavanju stranice.


Često postavljena pitanja

Najviša plaćena uloga prijavljena u tvrtki Vectara je Znanstvenik podataka at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $180,900. To uključuje osnovnu plaću, kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju dionicama i bonuse.
Medijalna godišnja ukupna kompenzacija prijavljena u tvrtki Vectara je $158,750.

