Medijan UX Istraživač paketa naknade in United States u UserTesting ukupno iznosi $120K year. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u UserTesting. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/2/2025

Medijan paketa
company icon
UserTesting
UX Researcher II
Los Angeles, CA
Ukupno godišnje
$120K
Razina
-
Osnovna plaća
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Godine u tvrtki
3 Godine
Godine iskustva
5 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u UserTesting?
Najnoviji podnesci plata
Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za UX Istraživač u UserTesting in United States ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od $155,496. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u UserTesting za ulogu UX Istraživač in United States je $120,000.

Ostali resursi

