Upland Software Plaće

Plaće u Upland Software kreću se od $7,948 ukupne godišnje naknade za Ljudski Resursi in India na donjoj strani do $124,574 za Marketing in Canada na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Upland Software. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/16/2025

Ljudski Resursi
$7.9K
Informatičar (IT)
$66.3K
Marketing
$125K

Menadžer Proizvoda
$62.7K
Softverski Inženjer
$34.4K
Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Upland Software je Marketing at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $124,574. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Upland Software je $62,712.

