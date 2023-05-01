Imenik tvrtki
Upflow
Radite ovdje? Preuzmi svoju tvrtku
Najbolji uvidi
  • Doprinesi nečim jedinstvenim o Upflow što bi moglo biti korisno drugima (npr. savjeti za razgovor, odabir tima, jedinstvena kultura, itd.).
    • O nama

    Upflow is a B2B Saas company that helps businesses improve their invoice collection process. Their software manages Accounts Receivables with automated workflows and integrates with existing accounting software. Upflow reduces late payments by 50% and offers real-time metrics, personalized workflows, and payment portals. They integrate with accounting solutions like Quickbooks, Netsuite, and Xero and have partnerships with Stripe and Go Cardless. Upflow is used by hundreds of businesses worldwide and is backed by investors like YCombinator and eFounders.

    https://upflow.io
    Web stranica
    2018
    Godina osnivanja
    126
    Broj zaposlenika
    $10M-$50M
    Procijenjeni prihod
    Sjedište

    Primajte Verificirane Plaće u Vašu Poštu

    Pretplatite se na verificirane ponude.Dobit ćete detaljan prikaz kompenzacije putem e-maila. Saznajte Više

    Ova stranica je zaštićena reCAPTCHA i Google Pravilima o Privatnosti i Uvjetima Pružanja Usluge se primjenjuju.

    Istaknuti poslovi

      Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Upflow

    Povezane tvrtke

    • Pinterest
    • Google
    • Stripe
    • Databricks
    • Apple
    • Pogledaj sve tvrtke ➜

    Ostali resursi