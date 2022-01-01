Direktorij Tvrtki
Tower Research Capital
Tower Research Capital Plaće

Raspon plaća Tower Research Capital je od $53,765 u godišnjoj ukupnoj kompenzaciji za Voditelj softverskog inženjerstva na donjem kraju do $299,700 za Znanstvenik podataka na gornjem kraju. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika tvrtke Tower Research Capital. Zadnje ažurirano: 8/25/2025

$160K

Softverski inženjer
Median $57.5K

Backend softverski inženjer

Full-stack softverski inženjer

Poslovni analitičar
$104K
Znanstvenik podataka
$300K

Financijski analitičar
$133K
Informatolog (IT)
$131K
Voditelj softverskog inženjerstva
$53.8K
Često postavljena pitanja

Najviša plaćena uloga prijavljena u tvrtki Tower Research Capital je Znanstvenik podataka at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $299,700. To uključuje osnovnu plaću, kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju dionicama i bonuse.
Medijalna godišnja ukupna kompenzacija prijavljena u tvrtki Tower Research Capital je $117,563.

Ostali resursi