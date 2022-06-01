Imenik tvrtki
Texas Capital Bank Plaće

Plaće u Texas Capital Bank kreću se od $87,335 ukupne godišnje naknade za Poslovni Analitičar na donjoj strani do $185,070 za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Texas Capital Bank. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/1/2025

Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $152K
Softverski Inženjer
Median $150K
Poslovni Analitičar
$87.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Financijski Analitičar
$159K
Investicijski Bankar
$143K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$185K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Texas Capital Bank je Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $185,070. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Texas Capital Bank je $150,900.

