Teladoc Health
  • Plaće
  • Menadžer Proizvoda

  • Sve Menadžer Proizvoda plaće

Teladoc Health Menadžer Proizvoda Plaće

Menadžer Proizvoda naknada in United States u Teladoc Health kreće se od $178K year za Product Manager II do $253K year za Staff Product Manager. Medijan year paketa naknade in United States ukupno iznosi $186K. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Teladoc Health. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/2/2025

Prosjek Naknada Po Nivo
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije
Bonus
Product Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager II
$178K
$153K
$9.3K
$16K
Product Manager III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$190K
$155K
$17.6K
$18.1K
Najnoviji podnesci plata
Plaće za stažiranje

Raspored Stjecanja

33%

GOD 1

33%

GOD 2

33%

GOD 3

Tip Dionica
RSU

U Teladoc Health, RSUs podliježu 3-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 33% stječe se u 1st-GOD (33.00% godišnje)

  • 33% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (33.00% godišnje)

  • 33% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (33.00% godišnje)



ČPP

Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Menadžer Proizvoda u Teladoc Health in United States ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od $264,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Teladoc Health za ulogu Menadžer Proizvoda in United States je $182,000.

Ostali resursi

