Dizajner Proizvoda naknada in United States u Teladoc Health ukupno iznosi $173K year za Senior Product Designer. Medijan year paketa naknade in United States ukupno iznosi $163K. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Teladoc Health. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/2/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije
Bonus
Product Designer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$173K
$159K
$5.8K
$8.7K
Tvrtka
Naziv razine
Godine iskustva
Ukupna naknada
|Nema pronađenih plaća
33%
GOD 1
33%
GOD 2
33%
GOD 3
U Teladoc Health, RSUs podliježu 3-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:
33% stječe se u 1st-GOD (33.00% godišnje)
33% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (33.00% godišnje)
33% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (33.00% godišnje)
