Znanstvenik Podataka naknada in United States u Teladoc Health kreće se od $138K year za Data Scientist II do $264K year za Senior Data Scientist. Medijan year paketa naknade in United States ukupno iznosi $161K. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/2/2025

Prosjek Naknada Po Nivo
Dodaj komp.Poredi nivoe
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije
Bonus
Data Scientist I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist II
$138K
$126K
$8.8K
$2.9K
Data Scientist III
$171K
$160K
$3.6K
$7.6K
Senior Data Scientist
$264K
$198K
$36.3K
$29K
Prikaži 3 više nivoa
Dodaj komp.Poredi nivoe
Najnoviji podnesci plata
Raspored Stjecanja

33%

GOD 1

33%

GOD 2

33%

GOD 3

Tip Dionica
RSU

U Teladoc Health, RSUs podliježu 3-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 33% stječe se u 1st-GOD (33.00% godišnje)

  • 33% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (33.00% godišnje)

  • 33% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (33.00% godišnje)



Uključeni nazivi

Zdravstvena informatika

ČPP

Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Znanstvenik Podataka u Teladoc Health in United States ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od $263,500. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Teladoc Health za ulogu Znanstvenik Podataka in United States je $143,000.

