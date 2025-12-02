Imenik tvrtki
Medijan Znanstvenik Podataka paketa naknade in Germany u Technical University of Munich ukupno iznosi €57.2K year. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Technical University of Munich. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/2/2025

Medijan paketa
company icon
Technical University of Munich
Data Scientist
Munich, BY, Germany
Ukupno godišnje
$66K
Razina
E13
Osnovna plaća
$66K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Godine u tvrtki
0 Godine
Godine iskustva
0 Godine
Najnoviji podnesci plata
Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Znanstvenik Podataka u Technical University of Munich in Germany ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od €61,182. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Technical University of Munich za ulogu Znanstvenik Podataka in Germany je €57,187.

Ostali resursi

