SSE Plaće

Plaće u SSE kreću se od $39,806 ukupne godišnje naknade za Strojarski Inženjer na donjoj strani do $86,430 za Građevinski Inženjer na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika SSE. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/30/2025

Građevinski Inženjer
$86.4K
Strojarski Inženjer
$39.8K
Analitičar Kibernetičke Sigurnosti
$41.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Softverski Inženjer
$63.9K
Nedostaje vam vaša pozicija?

Pretražite sve plaće na našoj stranici za naknade ili dodajte svoju plaću da pomognete otključati stranicu.


ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u SSE je Građevinski Inženjer at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $86,430. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u SSE je $52,910.

