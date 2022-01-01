Imenik tvrtki
SRI International
SRI International Plaće

Plaće u SRI International kreću se od $100,667 ukupne godišnje naknade za Hardverski Inženjer na donjoj strani do $271,350 za Menadžer Tehničkih Programa na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika SRI International. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/30/2025

Hardverski Inženjer
P3 $101K
P5 $157K
Znanstvenik Podataka
Median $150K
Softverski Inženjer
Median $125K

Znanstvenik istraživač

Biomedicinski Inženjer
$128K
Kemijski Inženjer
$124K

Istraživački inženjer

Strojarski Inženjer
$154K
Menadžer Projekta
$196K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$271K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u SRI International je Menadžer Tehničkih Programa at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $271,350. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u SRI International je $150,000.

Ostali resursi

