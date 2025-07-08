Imenik tvrtki
Square Yards Plaće

Plaće u Square Yards kreću se od $2,754 ukupne godišnje naknade za Informatičar (IT) na donjoj strani do $83,714 za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Square Yards. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/30/2025

Informatičar (IT)
$2.8K
Prodajni Inženjer
$12.1K
Softverski Inženjer
$25.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$83.7K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Square Yards je Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $83,714. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Square Yards je $18,844.

