    Sol Systems, a national solar finance and development firm, delivers sophisticated, customized services for institutional, corporate, and municipal customers.Over the last 12 years, Sol Systems has delivered over 1 GW of solar projects for Fortune 100 companies, municipalities, universities, churches, and small businesses. Sol now manages over $650 million in solar energy assets for utilities, banks, and Fortune 500 companies.Inc. 5000 recognized Sol Systems in its annual list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies for five years.

    http://www.solsystems.com
    Web stranica
    2008
    Godina osnivanja
    180
    Broj zaposlenika
    Sjedište

