Societe Generale Plaće

Raspon plaća Societe Generale je od $19,391 u godišnjoj ukupnoj kompenzaciji za Softverski inženjer na donjem kraju do $250,000 za Financijski analitičar na gornjem kraju. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika tvrtke Societe Generale. Zadnje ažurirano: 8/25/2025

$160K

Softverski inženjer
L1 $19.4K
L2 $26.1K
L3 $25.8K
L4 $27.6K
L5 $31.8K
L6 $42.2K
L7 $31.2K

Backend softverski inženjer

Full-stack softverski inženjer

Znanstvenik podataka
Median $27.1K
Voditelj proizvoda
L4 $56.8K
L5 $53K

Poslovni analitičar
Median $20.7K
Dizajner proizvoda
Median $56.6K

UX dizajner

Financijski analitičar
Median $250K
Voditelj projekta
Median $82.4K
Analitičar podataka
$65.6K
Informatolog (IT)
$149K
Investicijski banker
$28.1K
Pravni
$189K
Konzultant za upravljanje
$56.4K
Voditelj programa
$69.5K
Analitičar kibernetičke sigurnosti
$58.8K
Voditelj softverskog inženjerstva
$197K
Arhitekt rješenja
$121K
Tehnički voditelj programa
$69.3K
Tehnički pisac
$40.3K
Često postavljena pitanja

