Direktorij Tvrtki
SmartRecruiters
Radite ovdje? Potražite svoju tvrtku

SmartRecruiters Plaće

Raspon plaća SmartRecruiters je od $42,339 u godišnjoj ukupnoj kompenzaciji za Softverski inženjer na donjem kraju do $118,854 za Voditelj softverskog inženjerstva na gornjem kraju. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika tvrtke SmartRecruiters. Zadnje ažurirano: 8/18/2025

$160K

Budite plaćeni, a ne izigrani

Pregovarali smo o tisućama ponuda i redovito postižemo povećanja od 30 tisuća dolara + (ponekad 300 tisuća dolara +).Neka vam se pregovara o plaći ili vaš životopis neka bude pregledan od strane pravih stručnjaka - regrutera koji to rade svakodnevno.

Softverski inženjer
Median $42.3K
Voditelj softverskog inženjerstva
Median $119K
Znanstvenik podataka
$64.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Dizajner proizvoda
$53K
Voditelj dizajna proizvoda
$103K
Voditelj proizvoda
$94.9K
Nedostaje li vaš naslov?

Pretražite sve plaće na našoj stranici kompenzacija ili dodajte svoju plaću za pomoć u otključavanju stranice.


Često postavljena pitanja

Najviša plaćena uloga prijavljena u tvrtki SmartRecruiters je Voditelj softverskog inženjerstva s godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $118,854. To uključuje osnovnu plaću, kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju dionicama i bonuse.
Medijalna godišnja ukupna kompenzacija prijavljena u tvrtki SmartRecruiters je $79,860.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nema istaknutih poslova za tvrtku SmartRecruiters

Povezane tvrtke

  • HackerRank
  • Experis
  • Checkfront
  • Joveo
  • Alpaca
  • Pogledajte sve tvrtke ➜

Ostali resursi