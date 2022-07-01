Direktorij Tvrtki
SmartRecruiters
Radite ovdje? Potražite svoju tvrtku
Glavni uvidi
  • Doprinesite nešto jedinstveno o tvrtki SmartRecruiters što može biti korisno drugima (npr. savjeti za intervjue, odabir timova, jedinstvena kultura itd.).
    • O

    SmartRecruiters’ Talent Acquisition Suite is used by high-performance organizations for making the best hires. It has full functionality for recruitment marketing and collaborative hiring built on a modern cloud platform with an open marketplace for 3rd party recruitment services. Unlike the first generation applicant tracking systems it replaces, SmartRecruiters provides an amazing candidate experience, hiring managers actually want to use the product, and recruiters love us because we make their jobs easier. Companies like Visa, Skechers, Kelly Services, and Equinox use SmartRecruiters to make recruiting a competitive advantage.

    http://smartrecruiters.com
    Web stranica
    2010
    Godina osnivanja
    450
    Broj zaposlenika
    $50M-$100M
    Procijenjeni prihod
    Sjedište

    Primajte verificirane plaće u svoj sandučić

    Pretplatite se na verificirane ponude.Dobit ćete raščlanjivanje detalja kompenzacije e-poštom. Saznaj više

    Ova je stranica zaštićena reCAPTCHA-om i primjenjuju se Googleovi Pravila o privatnosti i Uvjeti pružanja usluge .

    Istaknuti poslovi

      Nema istaknutih poslova za tvrtku SmartRecruiters

    Povezane tvrtke

    • HackerRank
    • Experis
    • Checkfront
    • Joveo
    • Alpaca
    • Pogledajte sve tvrtke ➜

    Ostali resursi