Sinch Plaće

Raspon plaća Sinch je od $6,466 u godišnjoj ukupnoj kompenzaciji za Voditelj projekta na donjem kraju do $138,375 za Softverski inženjer na gornjem kraju. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika tvrtke Sinch. Zadnje ažurirano: 8/25/2025

$160K

Softverski inženjer
Median $138K
Dizajner proizvoda
Median $52.4K

UX dizajner

Korisnička služba
$8.3K

Znanstvenik podataka
$114K
Voditelj proizvoda
$59.2K
Voditelj projekta
$6.5K
Voditelj softverskog inženjerstva
$83.6K
Arhitekt rješenja
$97.5K
Tehnički voditelj programa
$55.8K
Tehnički pisac
$113K
Često postavljena pitanja

Najviša plaćena uloga prijavljena u tvrtki Sinch je Softverski inženjer s godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $138,375. To uključuje osnovnu plaću, kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju dionicama i bonuse.
Medijalna godišnja ukupna kompenzacija prijavljena u tvrtki Sinch je $71,396.

