Siemens Plm Software Plaće

Raspon plaća Siemens Plm Software je od $45,792 u godišnjoj ukupnoj kompenzaciji za Hardverski inženjer na donjem kraju do $221,100 za Voditelj proizvoda na gornjem kraju. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika tvrtke Siemens Plm Software. Zadnje ažurirano: 8/22/2025

$160K

Softverski inženjer
Median $120K

Full-stack softverski inženjer

Hardverski inženjer
$45.8K
Strojarski inženjer
$65.3K

Voditelj proizvoda
$221K
Voditelj programa
$183K
Prodaja
$159K
Voditelj softverskog inženjerstva
$204K
Arhitekt rješenja
$164K
Često postavljena pitanja

Najviša plaćena uloga prijavljena u tvrtki Siemens Plm Software je Voditelj proizvoda at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $221,100. To uključuje osnovnu plaću, kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju dionicama i bonuse.
Medijalna godišnja ukupna kompenzacija prijavljena u tvrtki Siemens Plm Software je $161,308.

