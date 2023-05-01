Imenik tvrtki
Shoals Technologies Group
Shoals Technologies Group Plaće

Medijan plaće u Shoals Technologies Group je $121,605 za Softverski Inženjer . Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Shoals Technologies Group. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Softverski Inženjer
$122K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Shoals Technologies Group je Softverski Inženjer at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $121,605. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Shoals Technologies Group je $121,605.

Ostali resursi

