Semantic AI
    • O nama

    Semantic AI (formerly Semantic Research, Inc.) is a privately held software company headquartered in San Diego, California with offices in the National Capitol Region. Semantic AI is a Delaware C-corporation that offers patented, graph-based knowledge discovery, analysis and visualization software technology.Its original product is a link analysis software application called Semantica Pro, and it has recently introduced a web-based analytical environment called the Cortex Enterprise Intelligence Platform, or Cortex EIP.

    semanticresearch.com
    Web stranica
    2001
    Godina osnivanja
    75
    Broj zaposlenika
    $10M-$50M
    Procijenjeni prihod
    Sjedište

