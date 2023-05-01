Imenik tvrtki
    SCORE is a nonprofit organization that provides free business mentoring, education, and resources to small business owners and entrepreneurs. With over 250 local chapters and a network of more than 10,000 volunteers, SCORE offers in-person and remote mentoring, webinars and courses on demand, a library of online resources, and local events to help businesses get off the ground and achieve their goals. SCORE is a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration and has helped over 11 million entrepreneurs since 1964.

    http://www.score.org
    Web stranica
    1964
    Godina osnivanja
    1,125
    Broj zaposlenika
    $1B-$10B
    Procijenjeni prihod
    Sjedište

