Direktorij Tvrtki
RxSense
Radite ovdje? Potražite svoju tvrtku
Glavni uvidi
  • Doprinesite nešto jedinstveno o tvrtki RxSense što može biti korisno drugima (npr. savjeti za intervjue, odabir timova, jedinstvena kultura itd.).
    • O

    RxSense is a healthcare technology company that offers cloud-based enterprise solutions for pharmacy benefits administration, claims processing, and analytics. It serves pharmacy benefit managers, health plans, health systems, and new industry entrants. RxSense also provides low-priced prescription drugs to consumers through its SingleCare prescription savings services, utilizing its platform and direct contracts with major pharmacies. The company aims to improve healthcare transparency and access to affordable medications for millions of Americans.

    https://rxsense.com
    Web stranica
    2015
    Godina osnivanja
    351
    Broj zaposlenika
    $10M-$50M
    Procijenjeni prihod
    Sjedište

    Primajte verificirane plaće u svoj sandučić

    Pretplatite se na verificirane ponude.Dobit ćete raščlanjivanje detalja kompenzacije e-poštom. Saznaj više

    Ova je stranica zaštićena reCAPTCHA-om i primjenjuju se Googleovi Pravila o privatnosti i Uvjeti pružanja usluge .

    Istaknuti poslovi

      Nema istaknutih poslova za tvrtku RxSense

    Povezane tvrtke

    • DoorDash
    • PayPal
    • Google
    • Lyft
    • Coinbase
    • Pogledajte sve tvrtke ➜

    Ostali resursi