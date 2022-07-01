Imenik tvrtki
Ridgeline Plaće

Plaće u Ridgeline kreću se od $93,465 ukupne godišnje naknade za Dizajner Proizvoda na donjoj strani do $241,200 za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Ridgeline. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/29/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $164K

Backend softverski inženjer

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Korisnička Služba
$206K
Ljudski Resursi
$123K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Dizajner Proizvoda
$93.5K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$141K
Analitičar Kibernetičke Sigurnosti
$169K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$241K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Ridgeline je Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $241,200. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Ridgeline je $164,000.

Ostali resursi

