Rice University Plaće

Plaće u Rice University kreću se od $32,000 ukupne godišnje naknade za Softverski Inženjer na donjoj strani do $97,013 za Menadžer Proizvoda na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Rice University. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/29/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $32K

Znanstvenik istraživač

Kemijski Inženjer
Median $36K

Istraživački inženjer

Znanstvenik Podataka
Median $40K

Research Assistant
Median $40K
Administrativni Asistent
$48.1K
Biomedicinski Inženjer
$51.7K
Analitičar Podataka
$58.8K
Financijski Analitičar
$77.4K
Geološki Inženjer
$66.7K
Strojarski Inženjer
$34.8K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$79.6K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$97K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Rice University je Menadžer Proizvoda at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $97,013. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Rice University je $49,910.

