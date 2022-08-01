Imenik tvrtki
Rhombus Power
Rhombus Power Plaće

Plaće u Rhombus Power kreću se od $115,000 ukupne godišnje naknade za Ljudski Resursi na donjoj strani do $216,075 za Menadžer Znanosti Podataka na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Rhombus Power. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/29/2025

Znanstvenik Podataka
Median $180K
Softverski Inženjer
Median $121K
Ljudski Resursi
Median $115K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Menadžer Znanosti Podataka
$216K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Rhombus Power je Menadžer Znanosti Podataka at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $216,075. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Rhombus Power je $150,625.

