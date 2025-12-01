Imenik tvrtki
Reprise
Radite ovdje? Preuzmi svoju tvrtku
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plaće
  • Softverski Inženjer

  • Sve Softverski Inženjer plaće

Reprise Softverski Inženjer Plaće

Medijan Softverski Inženjer paketa naknade in United States u Reprise ukupno iznosi $128K year. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Reprise. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/1/2025

Medijan paketa
company icon
Reprise
Software Engineer
Boston, MA
Ukupno godišnje
$128K
Razina
L1
Osnovna plaća
$128K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Godine u tvrtki
1 Godina
Godine iskustva
1 Godina
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Reprise?
Najnoviji podnesci plata
DodajDodaj kompDodaj kompenzaciju

Tvrtka

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv razine

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U tvrtki

Ukupna naknada

Osnovna | Dionice (god) | Bonus
Nema pronađenih plaća
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Izvezi podatkePogledaj otvorene pozicije
Plaće za stažiranje

Doprinesi

Primajte Verificirane Plaće u Vašu Poštu

Pretplatite se na verificirane Softverski Inženjer ponude.Dobit ćete detaljan prikaz kompenzacije putem e-maila. Saznajte Više

Ova stranica je zaštićena reCAPTCHA i Google Pravilima o Privatnosti i Uvjetima Pružanja Usluge se primjenjuju.

Uključeni nazivi

Pošaljite novi naziv

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

ČPP

Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Softverski Inženjer u Reprise in United States ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od $164,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Reprise za ulogu Softverski Inženjer in United States je $125,000.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Reprise

Povezane tvrtke

  • SoFi
  • Airbnb
  • LinkedIn
  • Google
  • Dropbox
  • Pogledaj sve tvrtke ➜

Ostali resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/reprise/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.