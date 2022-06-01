Direktorij Tvrtki
Realogy
Realogy Plaće

Raspon plaća Realogy je od $100,509 u godišnjoj ukupnoj kompenzaciji za Ljudski resursi na donjem kraju do $185,925 za Znanstvenik podataka na gornjem kraju. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika tvrtke Realogy. Zadnje ažurirano: 8/24/2025

$160K

Softverski inženjer
Median $176K
Znanstvenik podataka
$186K
Ljudski resursi
$101K

Informatolog (IT)
$111K
Dizajner proizvoda
$140K
Regrutator
$129K
Arhitekt rješenja
$159K
Često postavljena pitanja

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Realogy è Znanstvenik podataka at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $185,925. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Realogy è di $139,695.

