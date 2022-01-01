Imenik tvrtki
R3
R3 Plaće

Plaće u R3 kreću se od $75,661 ukupne godišnje naknade za Dizajner Proizvoda na donjoj strani do $166,787 za Prodaja na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika R3. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/29/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $107K

Kripto inženjer

Dizajner Proizvoda
$75.7K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$119K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Prodaja
$167K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$149K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u R3 je Prodaja at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $166,787. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u R3 je $118,983.

Ostali resursi

