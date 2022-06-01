Imenik tvrtki
Qwick
Qwick Plaće

Plaće u Qwick kreću se od $78,591 ukupne godišnje naknade za Menadžer Proizvoda na donjoj strani do $208,950 za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Qwick. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/29/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $200K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$78.6K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$209K

ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Qwick je Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $208,950. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Qwick je $200,000.

