Qventus Plaće

Plaće u Qventus kreću se od $148,859 ukupne godišnje naknade za Arhitekt Rješenja na donjoj strani do $182,910 za Menadžer Proizvoda na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Qventus. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/28/2025

Korisnička Služba
$161K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$183K
Softverski Inženjer
$176K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Arhitekt Rješenja
$149K
Nedostaje vam vaša pozicija?

Pretražite sve plaće na našoj stranici za naknade ili dodajte svoju plaću da pomognete otključati stranicu.


ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Qventus je Menadžer Proizvoda at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $182,910. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Qventus je $168,589.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Qventus

