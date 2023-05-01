Imenik tvrtki
QVC
QVC Plaće

Plaće u QVC kreću se od $15,217 ukupne godišnje naknade za Korisnička Služba na donjoj strani do $101,000 za Softverski Inženjer na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika QVC. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/28/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $101K
Poslovni Analitičar
$83.6K
Korisnička Služba
$15.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Analitičar Podataka
$62.6K
Financijski Analitičar
$40.2K
Informatičar (IT)
$46.9K
Regrutер
$24.1K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$87K
UX Istraživač
$84.6K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u QVC je Softverski Inženjer s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $101,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u QVC je $62,616.

Ostali resursi

