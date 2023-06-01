Imenik tvrtki
QT Imaging
Radite ovdje? Preuzmi svoju tvrtku
Najbolji uvidi
  • Doprinesi nečim jedinstvenim o QT Imaging što bi moglo biti korisno drugima (npr. savjeti za razgovor, odabir tima, jedinstvena kultura, itd.).
    • O nama

    QT Imaging is a medical technology company focused on improving breast imaging and breast health for women. They have developed a non-invasive, radiation-free imaging tool called Transmission Ultrasound, which generates 3D speed-of-sound images for diagnostic assessment of quantitative breast density. The technology has received FDA 510(k) clearance for marketing, but is not intended as a replacement for screening mammography. QT Imaging aims to extend their technology to additional research, clinical, and patient segments.

    qtimaging.com
    Web stranica
    2011
    Godina osnivanja
    126
    Broj zaposlenika
    $10M-$50M
    Procijenjeni prihod
    Sjedište

    Primajte Verificirane Plaće u Vašu Poštu

    Pretplatite se na verificirane ponude.Dobit ćete detaljan prikaz kompenzacije putem e-maila. Saznajte Više

    Ova stranica je zaštićena reCAPTCHA i Google Pravilima o Privatnosti i Uvjetima Pružanja Usluge se primjenjuju.

    Istaknuti poslovi

      Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za QT Imaging

    Povezane tvrtke

    • Facebook
    • Stripe
    • Coinbase
    • Databricks
    • Apple
    • Pogledaj sve tvrtke ➜

    Ostali resursi