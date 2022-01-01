Imenik tvrtki
Prudential Financial
Radite ovdje? Preuzmi svoju tvrtku

Prudential Financial Plaće

Plaće u Prudential Financial kreću se od $37,332 ukupne godišnje naknade za Prodaja na donjoj strani do $241,200 za Marketinške Operacije na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Prudential Financial. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softverski Inženjer
12P $94.1K
11P $117K
10P $147K

Backend softverski inženjer

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Kvantitativni developer

Znanstvenik Podataka
9P $178K
10P $147K
11P $131K
Aktuar
Median $145K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Financijski Analitičar
Median $80K
Poslovni Analitičar
Median $100K
Marketing
Median $165K
Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $178K
Menadžer Projekta
Median $130K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
Median $210K
Poslovni Razvoj
$110K
Analitičar Podataka
$101K
Menadžer Znanosti Podataka
$161K
Ljudski Resursi
$118K
Informatičar (IT)
$177K
Investicijski Bankar
$226K
Pravni
$166K
Marketinške Operacije
$241K
Dizajner Proizvoda
Median $132K
Regrutер
Median $122K
Prodaja
$37.3K
Analitičar Kibernetičke Sigurnosti
$104K
Arhitekt Rješenja
$117K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$199K
Rizični Kapitalista
$109K
Nedostaje vam vaša pozicija?

Pretražite sve plaće na našoj stranici za naknade ili dodajte svoju plaću da pomognete otključati stranicu.


ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Prudential Financial je Marketinške Operacije at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $241,200. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Prudential Financial je $131,417.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Prudential Financial

Povezane tvrtke

  • State Street
  • Capital One
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • SunTrust
  • Blackstone
  • Pogledaj sve tvrtke ➜

Ostali resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/prudential-financial/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.