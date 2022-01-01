Imenik tvrtki
Progressive
Progressive Plaće

Plaće u Progressive kreću se od $43,215 ukupne godišnje naknade za Prodaja na donjoj strani do $206,000 za Znanstvenik Podataka na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Progressive. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/28/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Associate Application Developer $91.6K
Application Developer $107K
Senior Application Developer $134K
Lead Application Developer $166K

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Analitičar Podataka
Median $80K
Znanstvenik Podataka
Senior Data Scientist $140K
Lead Data Scientist $206K

Informatičar (IT)
Median $140K
Poslovni Analitičar
Median $100K
Procjenitelj Šteta
$69.3K
Korisnička Služba
Median $54.5K
Marketing
$167K
Prodaja
$43.2K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$138K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Progressive je Znanstvenik Podataka at the Lead Data Scientist level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $206,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Progressive je $120,363.

Ostali resursi

