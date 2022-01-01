Imenik tvrtki
Presto
Presto Plaće

Plaće u Presto kreću se od $49,062 ukupne godišnje naknade za Menadžer Proizvoda na donjoj strani do $199,000 za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Presto. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/24/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $153K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$49.1K
Regrutер
$59.7K

Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$199K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Presto je Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $199,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Presto je $106,350.

Ostali resursi

