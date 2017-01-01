Imenik tvrtki
Polaris Alpha
    • O nama

    Parsons: Pioneering digital solutions at the intersection of national security, defense, and global infrastructure. We leverage cutting-edge technology to address complex challenges, delivering innovative outcomes for government and private sector partners worldwide. Our diverse expertise spans critical systems protection, smart infrastructure development, and advanced defense capabilities—all powered by our commitment to excellence and transformative thinking. Where mission-critical meets digital transformation, Parsons leads the way.

    polarisalpha.com
    Web stranica
    2016
    Godina osnivanja
    136
    Broj zaposlenika
    Sjedište

