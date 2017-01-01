Imenik tvrtki
Pocket Prep
    O nama

    Our mission at Pocket Prep is to empower people to reach their full academic and professional potential through personalized, accessible test preparation and certification support. We offer practice tests and personalized learning for professional certifications such as EMT, Paramedic, PMP, LCSW, MSW, TEAS®, HESI®, CompTIA® and a 150 other IT, healthcare, and trades exams. Our number one goal is helping people arrive at their exam confident and well prepared and that drives our decision making on a daily basis.

    pocketprep.com
    Web stranica
    2011
    Godina osnivanja
    36
    Broj zaposlenika
    $10M-$50M
    Procijenjeni prihod
    Sjedište

