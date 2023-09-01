Imenik tvrtki
Pocket FM
Pocket FM Plaće

Plaće u Pocket FM kreću se od $7,801 ukupne godišnje naknade za Poslovni Analitičar na donjoj strani do $99,858 za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Pocket FM. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/29/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $24.5K

Backend softverski inženjer

Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $41.2K
Poslovni Analitičar
$7.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Dizajner Proizvoda
$23.1K
Menadžer Programa
$38.4K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$99.9K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Pocket FM je Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $99,858. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Pocket FM je $31,431.

Ostali resursi

