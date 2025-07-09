Imenik tvrtki
Pluxee
Radite ovdje? Preuzmi svoju tvrtku

Pluxee Plaće

Plaće u Pluxee kreću se od $16,108 ukupne godišnje naknade za Softverski Inženjer na donjoj strani do $158,426 za Menadžer Proizvoda na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Pluxee. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Poslovne Operacije
$39.8K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$158K
Softverski Inženjer
$16.1K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

77 10
77 10
Nedostaje vam vaša pozicija?

Pretražite sve plaće na našoj stranici za naknade ili dodajte svoju plaću da pomognete otključati stranicu.


ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Pluxee je Menadžer Proizvoda at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $158,426. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Pluxee je $39,781.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Pluxee

Povezane tvrtke

  • Airbnb
  • LinkedIn
  • Apple
  • Amazon
  • Google
  • Pogledaj sve tvrtke ➜

Ostali resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/pluxee/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.