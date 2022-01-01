Imenik tvrtki
Plus500 Plaće

Plaće u Plus500 kreću se od $48,847 ukupne godišnje naknade za Financijski Analitičar na donjoj strani do $375,320 za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Plus500. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/28/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $122K
Financijski Analitičar
$48.8K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$375K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Plus500 je Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $375,320. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Plus500 je $122,165.

