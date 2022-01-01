Imenik tvrtki
Pluralsight
Pluralsight Plaće

Plaće u Pluralsight kreću se od $62,559 ukupne godišnje naknade za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na donjoj strani do $425,850 za Uspjeh Korisnika na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Pluralsight. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/28/2025

Softverski Inženjer
P2 $117K
P3 $141K
P4 $165K
P5 $217K

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Menadžer Proizvoda
P3 $151K
P4 $189K
P5 $343K
Znanstvenik Podataka
Median $157K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Poslovni Analitičar
Median $86K
Uspjeh Korisnika
$426K
Informatičar (IT)
$80K
Marketinške Operacije
$102K
Menadžer Dizajna Proizvoda
$241K
Menadžer Projekta
$87.1K
Prodaja
Median $125K
Prodajni Inženjer
$136K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$62.6K
Arhitekt Rješenja
$136K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$116K
Raspored Stjecanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip Dionica
RSU

U Pluralsight, RSUs podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 25% stječe se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 4th-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Pluralsight je Uspjeh Korisnika at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $425,850. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Pluralsight je $135,675.

Ostali resursi

