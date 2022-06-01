Imenik tvrtki
Plug Power
Radite ovdje? Preuzmi svoju tvrtku

Plug Power Plaće

Plaće u Plug Power kreću se od $52,260 ukupne godišnje naknade za Poslovni Analitičar na donjoj strani do $233,825 za Menadžer Projekta na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Plug Power. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Strojarski Inženjer
Median $87K
Poslovni Analitičar
$52.3K
Analitičar Podataka
$90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Menadžer Projekta
$234K
Softverski Inženjer
$86.5K
Nedostaje vam vaša pozicija?

Pretražite sve plaće na našoj stranici za naknade ili dodajte svoju plaću da pomognete otključati stranicu.


ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Plug Power je Menadžer Projekta at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $233,825. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Plug Power je $87,000.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Plug Power

Povezane tvrtke

  • ThoughtWorks
  • Voya Financial
  • Carrier
  • Ecolab
  • NextEra Energy
  • Pogledaj sve tvrtke ➜

Ostali resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/plug-power/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.